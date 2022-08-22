KBC contestant, Aishwarya Ruparel, a 27-year-old dentist, shared with megastar and ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ host Amitabh Bachchan her love for Mumbai and her experiences of travelling in local trains, where she enjoys purchasing different items or having typical Maharashtrian dishes.

Advertisement

Aishwarya shared with Amitabh Bachchan, “I used to spend at least four hours travelling back and forth in local trains as my college was at a distance from my residence. I came across many familiar faces every day and eventually, they were more like family to me. Another interesting factor is that instead of going to the market to buy groceries, a mall to buy clothes and a shop to buy jewellery, the Mumbai locals have it all as one can buy all these items in the train while commuting.”

Advertisement

“Not only this, we would also have breakfast while commuting! There was a humble lady named Varsha who used to prepare tasty puran polis(sweet flatbread) and poha for us and if she didn’t travel on some days, we really felt like something was missing,” the KBC contestant, Aishwarya Ruparel further added.

“So, I can proudly say that a world resides in Mumbai locals and by chance, if you get to sit near the window, you can enjoy the cool breeze with your earphones on and listen to music,” Aishwarya Ruparel concluded.

Amitabh Bachchan hosting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14‘ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Was Publicly Insulted By A Lady On KBC Saying ‘Aapse Gale Milne Ka Koi Shauk Nahi Hai’ Only To Get A Rocking Comeback By King Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram