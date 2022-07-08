We have heard it from the experienced ones that never mess with Shah Rukh Khan. It seems like a lady, who had graced KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) when SRK was the host, wasn’t quite aware of it. She kept on insulting the actor for no reason, but it was King Khan who ended it like a boss. Scroll below to know more.

For those who don’t know, after successfully hosting two seasons of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan had to step down due to health issues. None other than Shah Rukh took over his job and did it by adding his own quirk for the third season. Apart from Khan’s sense of humour, the third season became memorable due to one lady contestant who trolled the actor for no reason.

In one of the episodes, one lady professor had graced the hot seat as a contestant. Right from the start, she was mad at Shah Rukh Khan for no reason. On the other side, Khan maintained his calm and kept dealing with it by making the situation lighter with his humour and wit. Towards the end, when the lady was about to quit the game, she took the biggest possible dig at Khan and left him embarrassed.

While quitting the game she says, “Okay Mr. Khan, mein iss stage pe koi risk nahi lena chahungi. Mujhe iss show mein aapse gale milne ka koi shauk nahi hai (I don’t want to take any risk at this stage. I have no interest to hug you on this show). I quit.” Surprised by her statement, not only Shah Rukh Khan but the entire audience goes silent.

However, in the end, it was Shah Rukh Khan who gave it back in his own style. Taking a hilarious dig at the lady, he says that he would like to give a cheque of the winning amount to her mother as she won’t mind giving him a hug. Talking to the contestant, Shah says, “Mein aapse ek request karunga. Aap agar bura na maane toh mein ye cheque aapki maaji ko deke aau, kyuki woh mujhse gale jarur milengi”.

