Bollywood besties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala and Karan Johar met up with designer Manish Malhotra at his place last night. While the five indeed had a blast together, photos of the ladies exiting the designer’s house are now going viral on social media. Unfortunately, the trio are getting trolled for them now.

As visible in the pictures, the ladies wore ensembles completely differently from each other. While Kareena opted for a casual ensemble – black pants and a printed white tee, Karisma went the classy way and dressed up in a black knee-length dress with silver sprinkle work on the shoulders and on the pockets. The third, Natasha looked like she went the disco-era way by dressing up in a metallic skirt and open blouse paired with a ruffled blouse.

A few netizens took to the comments section and praised Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawala. Complimenting the Raja Hindustani actress, one netizen wrote, “Karisma…aging gracefully… wondering why isn’t she doing films…” Others, praising their fashion sense, noted, “Kareena always in casual 🤍,” “Karishma is still gorgeous!,” “karisma looks so hot this days” and more.

However, many others took to the comments section and trolled Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawala for their fashion choices. Commenting on their outfit choices, one wrote, “They could be going to three different events.” Another added, “Gold digger squares root 😂” A third noted, “Call the fashion police”

Others trolled the trio for looking like they were under the influence of dr*gs. Talking about it, one wrote, “Krishma look like dani daniels” – for those wondering, Dani is an American p*rn star. Another wrote, “Woww but sab nashe.me.lgre😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawala’s latest looks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

