Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Liger. The film starring him along with Ananya Panday is all set to be released this coming Thursday (i.e 25 August). Since the film’s release is right around the corner Vijay has been flashing all over the news for what he says in his promotional events. Recently the actor spoke about Shah Rukh Khan.

The Telugu superstar rose to fame after playing the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy. The film indeed was controversial and was slammed for its toxic masculinity and abusive relationship portrayal, yet it did go on to be a huge blockbuster at the box office.

Now Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up to be the next Pan India star with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. Now diving into the actual topic, During one of his recent interviews with India Today, Vijay Deverakonda said that he wanted Shah Rukh Khan’s “King Title.” He also further explained how he dislikes when someone just calls his performance ‘good’. He said, “When someone speaks about my performance, I am not happy with ‘good’. It is like an insult to me. For me, it has to be extraordinary!”

During the same conversation, he was also asked about his upcoming Bollywood plans to which Vijay Deverakonda simply said, “I’m in no hurry to sign films. Right now, I’m so busy promoting the film and I want to enjoy the process of promoting, meeting people, talking to people, traveling the country, and eating food. I am in no mindspace to look at work beyond Liger right now. So once Liger is done, I’ll take some time and listen to stuff and then figure out what I want.”

What are your thoughts on Vijay Deverakonda wanting to steal the tag of ‘king’ from Shah Rukh Khan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

