Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame with Arjun Reddy, is now all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Liger opposite Ananya Panday. The actor is now busy promoting the film and has seemingly landed in a controversy. Scroll down to know more.

The Telugu actor, who is known for his carefree and unique persona, was criticised for putting up his feet while talking to the journalist at a press meeting in Hyderabad. Trolls who criticised him did not know the rational reason behind his action at the press meet.

Reportedly, the journalist at the event in Hyderabad had said to Vijay Deverakonda that he was able to converse with him freely during the release of Taxiwala and not now. So as to make him feel comfortable, the actor asked him to put his feet up to talk to him in a relaxed manner.

Vijay too put his feet up and said, ‘Let’s talk freely.” This led many in the room erupt with laughter. However, an edited video from the event found its way on the internet and certain section of netizens reacted to it claiming that the actor has an attitude problem.

Now Vijay Deverakonda has reacted to this controversy. He took to Twitter and shared a video with the caption, “Anybody trying to grow in their field. Will Always have a Target on their back – But we fightback :) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone – The love of people and God will protect you.”

Take a look at his tweet below:

Anybody trying to grow in their field

Will Always have a Target on their back – But we fightback :) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone – The love of people and God will protect you ❤️🥰https://t.co/sWjn9ewDpr — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen playing the role of an MMA artist with a stammering issue in Liger. Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Apart from this, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film.

American former professional boxer Mike Tyson also has a cameo appearance in the film.

