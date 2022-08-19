Recently when Arjun Kapoor spoke about his relationship with Malaika Arora on Koffee With Karan, he was lauded by audiences for coming out and accepting his relationship in public. The duo have been dating much before 2019 and have been inseparable since. We really adore their social media PDA. Today, we bring you a throwback story of the time when Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s younger brother Sohail Khan saw the two lovebirds at an event in Mumbai, they immediately started acting weird around each other and behaved like strangers according to the alleged media reports. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Back in 2018, Arjun and Malaika tried to keep the relationship private. They made it official on Instagram in June 2019 but refrained from commenting about it on social media and also made fewer public appearances together. Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz and co-parents her 19-year-old son Arhaan Khan with him.

Advertisement

According to Asianet News, Arjun Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor wasn’t very pleased when he learned about his relationship with Malaika Arora. In fact, he even tried stopping him according to the reports.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor’s growing relationship with Malaika Arora back then wasn’t approved by the Khan’s, especially Salman Khan.

During one such event, Arjun and Malaika were under the same roof as Arbaaz Khan’s younger brother Sohail Khan. The situation became really awkward if the reports were to be believed.

The couple was in an alleged conversation with each other but started acting like strangers as soon as Sohail stepped into the room.

Arjun then quickly went out for a smoke break and reportedly stood at a distance with Malaika at the event. Sohail Khan couldn’t care less and didn’t take any interest in talking to the couple and posed with other people at the venue and left it.

What are your thoughts on Arjun Kapoor acting like strangers with Malaika Arora as soon as Sohail Khan came to the event? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Sohail Khan Once Slammed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For Making Salman Khan ‘Insecure’ By Not Acknowledging Their Relationship: “Now She Weeps In Public”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram