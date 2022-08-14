Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has never missed leaving us hooked over her. Let be her gym looks, fashion looks or various other things, she manages to ace it all. However, the actress ends up facing brutal trolls on social media. Now once again the netizens have caught on to something she recently posted and are now trolling her over for it.

This time the netizens are pointing out Malaika‘s double standards as they drag her 2016’s PETA photo shoot and bash her over it. Read on to know what actually happened.

Recently Malaika Arora has been creating a buzz on social media after promoting the brand “Ahikoza” in her Instagram stories. While her stories went live on social media, netizens have now taken it to Reddit (BollyBlindNGossips) to point out her recent story and dragged her 2016 PETA photoshoot that she did for a cause (protecting horses from animal cruelty). The netizens are calling it double standards as the brand Malaika is promoting and collabing with a brand that uses exotic skins and leathers to curate their luxury bags.

The story that Malaika Arora had uploaded showed her reposting Rhea Kapoor and Amruta Arora’s story who are thanking the Munni Badnam Hui fame for gifting them with ‘Ahikoza’ purses. A netizen shared the snap of the stories and her 2016 PETA photoshoot snap too as the netizens pointed out the actress’ double standard. The rest of the netizens are trolling her on the same in the comments section. One wrote, “She probably doesnt know snakes are animals. She is Kareena and Eugenics Prof, and Karan Johar’s bestie”. Another penned, “Hypocrisy ki bhi ek seema hoti hai!”. There was a user who commented, “Malaika’s group of friends may pose like sex and the city, but they actually are dumb and dumber”. While one user said, “Yes +Malaika has become a bigger joke by giving cobra skin bags to all her friends”, another said, “This is just disgusting. So many celebs carrying these handbags makes me want to really question their hypocrisy. Anushka, Bhumi (preaches about climate change) , Kareena, Kiara, Shraddha, kajal and so many others! Such a shame.”.

Check out the Reddit post below:

It is to be noted that the brand that’s been talking about ‘Ahikoza’ indeed uses exotic skin and leathers for its bag. A paragraph from their ‘Authenticity’ page read, “Each product is crafted with special care. No two products are identical due to the natural scaling of skins and the texture of leathers. We prioritize sourcing exotic skins and raw materials in the most environmentally friendly way possible. Ahikoza also values the local community and humane working conditions for our artisans, emphasizing on proper remuneration, a safe working environment, and fair treatment. With some of our artisans having over 20 years of experience under their belt, we encourage the evolution of their craft by merging traditional craftsman techniques with current sourcing and production methods. The brand also values and commits to minimizing all forms of waste consumption, mainly by exploring ways to leverage sustainable methods and preserving an eco-conscious attitude at the forefront.”

What are your thoughts on this, do you think it’s Malaika Arora’s double standards? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

