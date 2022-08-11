Koffee With Karan: Sonam Kapoor Reveals Why She's Thankful To Arjun Kapoor's Ladylove Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ revealed why she is thankful to her brother Arjun Kapoor’s ladylove Malaika Arora.

Advertisement

In the segment, #siblingtrolls, Sonam picked out a cards which read: “Who is the s***tier sibling?”

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor burst out laughing and said: “I don’t even need to say it’s self explanatory.”

Karan Johar pointing at Arjun Kapoor: “I’ll answer this on her behalf, you are definitely the s**tier sibling.”

The actor added that he is now “retired”.

Karan sided with Arjun Kapoor and said: “And no shaming. It’s great I’d love to be one”

Sonam Kapoor then thanked Malaika for being in her brother’s life.

She said: “Thank god for Malla fora. We had to deal with.”

Replying to his sister, Arjun asked: “What does this mean.. I would have continued if i didn’t have a gf. It was a phase.”

The actor then said: “Dont make me say things that I would regret. It’s the sanctity of the relationship that keeps me grounded.”

Must Read: Malaika Arora Dazzles In An All-White Ensemble Looking Graceful As Ever, Netizens React, “Jyada Drink Kar Li Madam Ji Ne Chalna Bhi Nahi Ho Raha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram