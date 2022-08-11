Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful times and feelings in a woman’s life. Nurturing a life inside your own body isn’t an easy job and hats off to all the women who still do it after bearing all the pain and complications. Today, we are going to talk about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first pregnancy with husband Saif Ali Khan and can you guess who she informed after her parents? It was none other than her ‘Veere Di Wedding’ producer Rhea Kapoor. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bebo shares a really close bond with the Kapoor sisters. We are talking about Sonam Kapoor and Rhea who happens to be superstar Anil Kapoor’s daughter. They are often snapped together and also put out stories on Instagram for each other. Kareena also happens to be really popular on social media with over 9 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her rockstar sons – Taimur and Jeh and not even kidding, we love them too, they’re adorable beyond words.

Talking about her first pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan once revealed that it was actually her ‘Veere Di Wedding’ producer Rhea Kapoor who she informed after her parents. Not just that, she also asked her producer to go with another young actress for the film but she refused.

Once during an interview with India Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I agreed to act in the film even when I was pregnant and they incorporated the whole pregnancy scene but… it was pretty sad. But I gave the producers a choice. I told Rhea about my pregnancy right after I told my parents. I told her ‘go take some young girl now’.”

Bebo not only did the film but also nailed her role as Kalindi. The film also did pretty well at the box office and also starred Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker in pivotal roles.

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan revealing her first pregnancy to Rhea Kapoor after her parents? Tell us in the comments below.

