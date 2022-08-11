Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty turns a year old today (i.e 11 August). In his amazing career spanning almost 30 years plus, Shetty has never failed to leave us super impressed with his films. Not just a talented actor, the Dhadkan fame is also a very humble person and has always spoken great of his colleagues – Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and many more to name.

Finding such qualities is quite rare when it comes to the race for stardom. Success is all it matters here. However, not for Suniel. Back in 2017, the actor had made it clear that he wasn’t insecure about fellow actors’ success. Read on to know more.

During an interview with Hindustan Times back in 2017, Suniel Shetty was asked about feeling insecure about Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan’s success, Suniel calmly said, “I’m not unhappy or cribbing about where they are in their career. I’m not where they are because I screwed up. So, who is to blame for that? I can’t blame anybody else for that. If I made the wrong choice of films, then they are my choices. I strongly believe that to undo what I’ve done, I have to work hard to choose the right film. I don’t need to be greedy. The media have been very kind to me and have kept me alive [in the public eye] in the past three-and-a-half years. I supported people who were not financially very strong. Believing that a film would be very good, I went ahead with it.”

Not just this, Suniel Shetty also went on to shower praises on Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and other of his industry peers. He had said, “Salman, Ajay or Akshay… all of them supported me. Somewhere I feel that buzz was also created by them (in the media). I honestly believe that when you’re content and don’t hold anything against anybody, not the Almighty, nor your contemporaries, everything falls in place.”

Isn’t he a gem of a person?!

What are your thoughts on Suniel Shetty not being insecure about Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan’s success? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

