Indian filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap never fails to voice his opinions in the open forum. The actor who is awaiting and promoting his upcoming film Dobaaraa with Taapsee Pannu now opens up on the unity in the Hindi film industry and also the ‘cancel culture’ that’s growing nowadays.

Dobaaraa is the upcoming mystery drama which is set to release on the 19th of August 2022. The film is the remake of 2018 released Spanish film ‘Mirage”.

Earlier filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt was asked to share his take on the Hindi film industry and its unity, to which Bhatt Sahab said that the Bollywood Industry majorly lacks any unity and that’s the reason responsible for the current situation taking place in B-town. When asked Anurag Kashyap to add his insight on this, the filmmaker readily agreed and during his recent conversation with ETimes, said, “Our industry is like that. I have faced a lot of it.”

Anurag Kashyap also said that he was a victim of the same and shared an incident in which he supported a colleague but was later on asked to stay away instead. He said, “This one time I stood in support of someone else, and I was told it’s not my fight, my place to talk and that I should shut up,”

Ouch! That would have been bad.

Recently the film’s lead Taapsee Pannu also opened up about her film and said she wants netizens to boycott her upcoming film Dobaaraa too, as she feels left out after everyone trends boycott Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

What are your thoughts on Anurag Kashyap’s view on unity and cancel culture in Bollywood? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

