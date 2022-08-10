Malaika Arora is a fitness freak and her daily gym sightings are proof of the same. The beauty is 48-year-old but doesn’t look a day beyond 25. She’s one of the fittest Bollywood actresses and also known for her fashion sense amongst her fans on social media. Earlier today, the beauty was spotted donning a cool sports avatar with a sports bra and shorts flaunting her hourglass figure while arriving at her yoga class and now netizens are reacting to her video and comparing her with Uorfi Javed. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Malaika is quite popular on social media with over 16 million followers on Instagram. She often shares pictures and reels of herself giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site. Talking about her recent outing, the beauty was spotted in the city as she arrived for her workout session.

Advertisement

Now, if y’all follow Malaika Arora, you would know that she never compromises on her workout sessions. No matter the weather, she’ll always show up at her yoga class and motivate her fans to always stay fit and healthy.

The actress was seen wearing a sports bra that she paired with a pair of training shorts while accessorising the look with a cap and chappals. Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

How is she even that age, we don’t understand! God is truly a woman.

Reacting to Malaika Arora’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “She is definitely fit but the way she walks it’s really weird n not graceful.” Another user commented, “Urfi ki chhoti behen Malaika javed.” A third user commented, “Why is her walk so weird 🤔”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Malaika and comparing her with Uorfi Javed on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Breaks Her Silence On Being Trolled For Referring Forrest Gump As ‘Elitist Kind Of Classist Film’: “I’m Very Busy… Don’t Have Time For All This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram