Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead. During their promotional interview, the actor and director duo have been spilling the beans about anything and everything. After Taapsee’s ‘my s*x life is not interesting enough to be Koffee With Karan’ another comment from Dobaaraa’s director has taken the web by storm. The filmmaker dragged Sushant Singh Rajput’s name while speaking about boycott culture.

For the unversed, from the past few weeks, upcoming films Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are trending on social media as netizens are asking people to boycott them.

During his recent interview, when Anurag Kashyap was asked about the boycott culture, he said that we live in strange times where Sushant Singh Rajput trends on social media, while others keep getting boycotted on social media.

Speaking to Indian Express, Anurag Kashyap said, “Today if I have to make a Black Friday or a Gangs of Wasseypur, I don’t think I can make it. Because I have seen it, I have tried to, I have written a lot of scripts but there are no takers. There are no takers for a lot of films which are remotely about politics or religion”.

Anurag then went on to drag SSR’s name and said, “We are living in very strange times. Two years later, Sushant Singh Rajput still trends every day. These are strange times, where everything is to be boycotted. It is not just one side, it is happening across. Everyone is being boycotted: political parties, the Indian cricket team, everyone. This country now has a boycott culture. if you are not being boycotted, then you don’t matter,”

“We are dealing with the consequences of our own choices, whatever it is, we have to accept it. You cannot sit here and say ‘oh no’. There are lots of countries which have survived a lot. There is also a way to survive and continue doing something, continue being relevant. Or do nothing, just exist,” the filmmaker added further.

Dobaaraa, which is backed by Ekta Kapoor, is slated to hit the screens on August 19. 2022.

