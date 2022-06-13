Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra made her debut with Abbas Mastan’s thriller Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She then went on to appear in several films but the romantic drama Dhadkan, which was released in 2000, was a turning point in her film career.

She then gave multiple box office hits and established herself as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Apart from acting, she is also a fitness enthusiast. Even at the age of 47, she looks like a 20-year-old actress. Let’s delve into her fitness secrets, diet plan, and fitness routine.

Shilpa Shetty’s fitness routine

The Hungama 2 actress believes in keeping her heart happy, staying active, consuming a salubrious diet, and chewing her food. Even though her workout involves weight training, she has immense love for Yoga and it takes away a huge chunk of her workout. However, she does not miss out on cardio and strength training.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shilpa Shetty said, “I joined Yoga to heal myself when I suffered cervical spondylitis, a few years back, and I just got drawn to it. I started practicing Ashtanga Yoga and once I tried that, I wanted to learn more about different forms of yoga. So, I did Vinyasa and now I’ve started doing Bihar School of Yoga. But the benefits are the same. All kinds of yoga practices help in strengthening and toning your body – both internally and externally.”

Shilpa Shetty’s Diet Plan

Shilpa believes in a simple yet healthy diet. She has also written two books on the same- The great Indian diet and The domestic Diva. According to her, the key to maintaining a lean body is to keep a clean diet. She does not encourage anyone to use artificial sugars or foods and stresses on breakfast.

Shilpa Shetty claims that if you don’t break your fast you are not doing good to your brain and body. Her breakfast normally includes fruits to get her dose of fiber and throws in some muesli with a few slices of apples, mangoes, and almond milk.

She also loves eggs for breakfast as they make a complete meal. As for her lunch, Shilpa eats Brown Rice, a Chicken or fish dish, a salad, and Roti made of 5 different kinds of grains with dal and sabzi. She also has a piece of chikki after lunch to satiate her sweet cravings.

During dinner, Shilpa Shetty’s diet includes Chicken soup or vegetarian soup, grilled foods, sabji and dal. Sometimes, she also indulges in mushroom hot-pot rice.

