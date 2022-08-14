Aamir Khan’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha was subjected to trolling ever since it was announced. Before it came close to its release date, netizens called for a boycott of the film that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Not only LSC, but even Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan also fell prey to the boycott culture. Well, the latest film to be called out by the netizens is Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha, that too way before its release.

Recently, HR took to his Twitter handle to laud Laal Singh Chaddha and call it a ‘magnificent’ movie. But little did the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor know that his tweet will lead to #BoycottVikramVedha so much so that it’s already trending on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.” After coming across his Tweet, netizens slammed the actor for his support and even asked him about his silence when The Kashmir Files had released.

Commenting on the Tweet a user wrote, “People would’ve listened had you requested them rent and watch Mai Prem Ki Deewani Hun but not this one. Your promo tweet won’t help LSC, but can jeopardize prospects of your upcoming south remake co-starring husband of “to mat dekho na hamari films, kisine force thode kiya hai”.

Another said, “aapki vikram vedha bhi aa hi rhi hai…koi bat nahi. minus hi krenge usko bhi aside nahi rakhenge. #BoycottLalSinghChaddha. instead go for #Kartikeya2 that glorify bhagwan krishna.” “Come 29th September Give Him The Feel Of Nation PULSE By Boycotting His Movie Vikram Vedha. Remember Known Hindu Hater Miya Saif Ali Khan Who Called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Tanhaji As Fiction Characters Is Part Of That Movie. #BoycottVikramVedha,” said another user.

Check out a few tweets below:

Come 29th September Give Him The Feel Of Nation PULSE By Boycotting His Movie Vikram Vedha. Remember Known Hindu Hater Miya Saif Ali Khan Who Called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Tanhaji As Fiction Characters Is Part Of That Movie. #BoycottVikramVedha https://t.co/HQkK35fdlh — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) August 13, 2022

On every action just equal and opposite reaction 👇#BoycottVikramVedha pic.twitter.com/W234Ifx6rX — Pt.vikas (@VikasPa01157099) August 14, 2022

If Bollywood thinks people won't be satisfied till flopping LSC and will continue to boycott every single upcoming Urduwood movie, then it's absolutely right.#BoycottPathan#BoycottVikramVedha#BoycottLalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/QbHSe9D6V2 — KIZIE (@sushantify) August 14, 2022

All we want to ask is, ‘What is the procedure to boycott the boycott trends?’

