Laal Singh Chaddha has to be one of the most awaited films of the year as Aamir Khan returned to the big screen after almost 3-4 years. Ever since the first trailer was released, the film received a positive response but a section of society started boycotting the film. Now that the film is released a few people are still against the film but the majority of reaction is good. Amid all this, the official academy awards have extended their support by featuring LSC on their official social media page. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Directed by Advait Chandan, Khan gave his blood and sweat for just acquiring the rights for the film from the Forrest Gump makers, which took him over 5 years. Finally, in 2019, the film was officially announced. Other than Aamir, the Bollywood movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, along with Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo.

Advertisement

While Laal Singh Chaddha is embroiled in multiple controversies but the team doesn’t seem to be affected by it, as they’re happy with the final response from the audience and for the support they’re showing. Meanwhile, the official Oscars Instagram page shared the side-by-side comparison of Aamir Khan starrer and Forrest Gump and shared how the Bollywood film recreated the same charm the Hollywood flick had in 1994.

Sharing the clip, the Academy Awards wrote, “Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with simple kindness receives an Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan in the title role made famous by Tom Hanks. 1994’s ‘Forrest Gump’ was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for Best Actor, Directing, Film Editing, Best Picture, Visual Effects and Adapted Screenplay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

Earlier, the official page of Forrest Gump had also shared the video of LSC on Twitter and wrote, “A love letter to India and #ForrestGump. See how #LaalSinghCahddha starring Aamir Khan compares to the Oscar-winning classic in this shot-for-shot video from @IGN.”

A love letter to India and #ForrestGump. 🇮🇳 See how #LaalSinghChaddha starring Aamir Khan compares to the Oscar-winning classic in this shot-for-shot video from @IGN. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/F9LdargB8X https://t.co/OXvp9lvFjd — Forrest Gump (@ForrestGumpFilm) August 7, 2022

For those who don’t know, years before Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan had met Tom Hanks, and during the interaction with the Hollywood filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, he referred to Khan as the ‘James Cameron of India’.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Requests Netizens To Not Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: “We’ve Had 250 People Work On This Film For 2.5 Years”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram