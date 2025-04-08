In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora finds herself once again in the spotlight — this time for legal reasons. Reportedly, the bailable warrant has once again been re-issued by the Mumbai court against the actress because she failed to appear as a witness in court concerning a case held in a famous 2012 brawl in a hotel involving Saif Ali Khan.

The 2012 Incident: A Brief Recap

It all started on February 22, 2012. Saif Ali Khan was having dinner at the Wasabi restaurant in the Taj Hotel, Mumbai, with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and others. An ugly scene was said to have erupted when the group had an altercation with South African businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma, who was also having his meal. Allegedly, Sharma was upset with their loud behavior, which transformed into a heated argument that morphed into a physical assault.

The NRI businessman said that there had been violence against him along with his father-in-law, Raman Patel. Saif and his two friends, consequently, were arrested under IPC Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention). Nevertheless, the three were released on bail thereafter.

Malaika Arora’s Involvement

Malaika was a key witness at the scene, and her statement holds importance in reconstructing the sequence of events. Initial reports and subsequent court proceedings have not listed her as an accused party.

According to The Times of India, Chief Judicial Magistrate K.S. Zanwar is currently overseeing the testimonies of witnesses. On February 15, the court issued a bailable warrant against Malaika after she failed to appear. Her continued absence led to the reissuance of a ₹5,000 bailable warrant on Monday. Reportedly, the next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 29, 2025.

Still No Statement from Malaika as Legal Pressure Mounts

While Saif and the other two accused have denied any wrongdoing and claimed self-defense, the case has seen several delays due to witness absences. The magistrate has now taken a firm stand on pushing the case forward, especially with key testimonies still pending.

Interestingly, despite the re-issued warrant, Malaika Arora has not made any public comment on the situation. With the next hearing approaching fast, all eyes will be on whether the actress complies with the court’s order or risks facing stricter legal action.

