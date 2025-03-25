The Kerala box office is a tough nut to crack. Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2 have previously achieved milestones in the Southern region. But Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo scored a record-breaking opening that no other Indian film ever could. Now Mohanal’s L2: Empuraan aims for a feat even Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 could not unlock. Scroll below for the box office updates!

Leo recorded history with the highest day 1 collection in Kerala

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo holds the record for marking the biggest opening in Kerala. It is the first and only film to achieve a double-digit score in the Southern region. The 2023 Tamil action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned 12 crores gross and set new benchmarks!

Pushpa 2 failed to beat Leo

On its opening day in Kerala, Pushpa 2 earned 6.35 crores in gross. It surpassed Baahubali 2, which previously scored the biggest opening for a Telugu film, raking in 5.45 crores gross. However, it remained behind KGF Chapter 2, which had minted 7.25 crores gross.

Needless to say, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 remained way behind Leo as it failed to touch the double-digit mark in Kerala.

L2: Empuraan to rewrite history?

Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan is showcasing mind-boggling trends in advance booking across the nation. As per the latest update at 4 PM today, it has already made pre-sales of 10.01 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) in Kerala.

L2: Empuraan is now the second film in history to have achieved the 10 crore+ mark in Kerala, but it’s a big deal because the milestone has been unlocked in advance booking alone. With two more days to go, Mohanlal is sure to leave Leo behind and rewrite history! Unreal, isn’t it?

L2: Empuraan will be released in theatres worldwide on March 27, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

