Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava has achieved many milestones. It has completed 39 days in theatres but refuses to conclude its theatrical run. The historical action film has officially entered the 800 crore club at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the exciting update.

Domestic Box Office: 600 crores loading!

Laxman Utekar’s directorial is in its sixth week, but the box office run is rock-solid. On the sixth Monday, 1.86 crore net more was added to the kitty, all languages included. The overall earnings in India come to 598.11 crores in 39 days.

Today, Chhaava will enter the 600 crore club at the domestic box office. It will officially join the leagues of Jawan and Stree 2. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will continue a strong run until the arrival of Salman Khan’s Sikandar on March 30, 2025.

Overseas run ends?

There hasn’t been any update about the overseas collections. In 35 days, Chhaava had raked in 100.90 crores gross. It looks like the run has concluded in the international circuit. It’s been a victorious journey as the historical action film is the #1 and only 100 crore grosser of 2025 in Bollywood.

Enters 800 crore club worldwide!

It’s indeed a moment of pride for Maddock Films and their entire team as Chhaava has officially entered the 800 crore club worldwide. Here’s a box office breakdown of its worldwide run in 39 days:

India net- 598.11 crores

India gross- 705.76 crores

Overseas gross- 100.90 crores

Worldwide gross- 806.66 crores

Chhaava is now the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office. Check out the top 10:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Jawan: 1163.62 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores Animal: 910.72 crores Secret Superstar: 902.92 crores Stree 2: 884.45 crores PK: 831.50 crores Chhaava: 806.66 crores Gadar 2: 685.19 crores

It will be challenging to surpass PK, the next target with 831.50 crore global earnings. However, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has surprised us since the beginning. If Sikandar fails to impress the audience on March 30, there is scope for Chhaava to unlock the massive milestone!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Day 1 Pre-Sales (Australia): Ridiculously Low, Entry Into Top 10 Openers Not Possible For Salman Khan’s Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News