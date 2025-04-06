Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the royal couples of B’town. The duo fell in love on the sets of Tashan and tied the knot in October 2012. However, did you know that Akshay Kumar warned Saif Ali Khan against her?

In a conversation with Akshay Kumar’s wife, Twinkle Khanna, Bebo shared an interesting fact about her love life with Saif Ali Khan when they were shooting for Tashan and revealed the advice Akshay Kumar gave to Saif Ali Khan. The Jaane Jaan actress said, “Saif and Akshay were just talking, and Akshay just got the vibe that Saif and I were, like, connecting, and Akshay took Saif in the corner, and he was like ‘listen tread carefully, haan, because they are dangerous girls, and this is a dangerous family. I know them, haan, so dekh ke reh.’ He was like ‘don’t mess with her,’ was his vibe to him. And Saif was like, ‘no, no, I know that; you know I’ve figured her out.”

Further, when Twinkle asked Kareena about how her love life started on the sets of Tashan, the actress said, “Some kind of a karmic connection in a way because Saif and me were always to do a couple of films together, which we never ended up, doing and I always said no to them, and then we just, you know, never did a film. And finally, then this movie just happened, and I don’t know what it was.”

Earlier in an interview with Humans of Bombay (Via GQ India) Kareena shared that she met Saif Ali Khan when she was at a low point in her career. “So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line, and sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we’d go on long bike rides for some alone time. We’d enjoy the beauty, have great conversations, and just beyond,” she mentioned.

