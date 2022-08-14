Bollywood actors – Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani – became the talk of the town ever since rumours of their breakup surfaced. Before the release of Ek Villain Returns, rumours were a strong buzz that the duo broke up after being in a long relationship. While a lot is being written and said about the Tiger and Disha, another recent report revealed that the duo is very much together and even gym together. Just their relationship, the actor duo has refrained from commenting on their breakup rumours too. But now there seems to be a third angle to the story.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it was reported that the two split when Disha asked for a commitment and he didn’t give one. The actor wanted to focus more on his professional life than his personal.

Advertisement

Coming back, yes you heard that right! There’s a third angle to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s breakup and patch-up story. If the latest reports are anything to go by, then the Baaghi actor is now rumoured to be dating a girl named Akanksha Sharma. Ms Sharma and Shroff Jr have been co-stars in Casanova. Before that, the duo also took a leg together on ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0’. It is being said that Tiger and Akanksha have been together but came closer after the former’s split with Disha Patani.

According to a report in ETimes, rumours of Akanksha Sharma being the reason behind Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s breakup are untrue. The actor came closer to the actress after ending the 6-year-long relationship with the Ek Villain Returns actress. Well, this clearly means Ms. Sharma is a new entry in Tiger’s life.

Amid their breakup rumours, Tiger Shroff had given a huge shoutout to Disha Patani for his recently released film Ek Villain Returns. Calling the cast ‘fantastic’ performances’ he wrote, “What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congrats guys!”

Well, there’s no confirmation on Tiger’s new budding relationship with Akanksha Sharma. If rumours turn out to be true then what are your thoughts on the same?

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha For Oscars? The Academy Backs Aamir Khan Starrer As It Struggles To Fight The Negativity In Its Own Country

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram