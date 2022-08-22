Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. She is the daughter of Bollywood actress Soni Razdan and popular producer, Mahesh Bhatt, which is why she often gets targeted as star kid. In a recent media interaction, she shared how she deals with trolls.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the movie Darlings and has been garnering a lot of appreciation for her character Badru. On the other hand, she is all set to make her mark in Hollywood with the film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot.

Alia Bhatt had made her debut with the film Student Of The Year, and since then, she has given back-to-back hit films to Bollywood still the mark of being a star kid never left her side. In an interview with Mid-day, she shared how she deals with all the trollings being a star kid and said, “I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I delivered a film like Gangubai. So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing!”

She further added in the conversation, “I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can’t do [anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy.”

When asked whether it ever bothered her, the Highway actress, Alia Bhatt admitted that she used to wonder, “What the hell is this nonsense? Why is this happening for no reason?”

Elaborating on how nepotism can only help a certain point and after that how it’s the talent that matters, Alia Bhatt shared, “You can similarly put somebody forward for a job in tech, marketing, or finance. But if he messes up that job, the company goes into a loss. [Likewise in films], the audience is the biggest barometer for success. If they believe you’re worth that success, they will give it to you.”

Alia finally concluded the argument of nepotism by stating if tomorrow her kid wants to join the film business, he or she has to prove their talent to be in showbiz and has to have a thick skin. She further asked, “How can I control where I am born, bhai.”

What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s way of dealing with trolls regarding nepotism? Let us know!

