Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are currently busy with the promotions of their pan-India mass entertainer, Liger, which is days away from its release on the big screen.

Liger is an Indian sports action film helmed by Puri Jagannath that will get a pan-Indian release in five different languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It will star Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles.

While the buzz for the Puri Jagannath directorial, Liger is high, the film’s advance booking has opened up strong. However, the Hindi version of the film will open with only night shows on 25th August (Thursday) and the regular shows will kickstart on 26th August. Whereas, the other languages will have regular shows from 25th August (Thursday) early morning onwards.

As per reports stated by Bollywood Hungama, Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has received a U/A certificate and it will have a runtime of 2 hours 20 minutes.

For Liger, Vijay Deverakonda has undergone a massive physical transformation as he will be seen playing the role of an underdog boxer, and the fans can’t wait to see Vijay Deverakonda as Liger onscreen!

