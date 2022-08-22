Bollywood actress, Disha Patani never misses a chance to look hot and leave the netizens in awe of her sultry attires. A few hours back she shared a few pictures on her Instagram, serving major beach vibes, which left us stunned. Scroll down to have a look at them!

Advertisement

Disha Patani often wins us over with her acting chops and dancing and martial art skills, but mostly she grabs the limelight for her sartorial choices. Disha always puts her best fashion foot forward whenever she steps out in the city.

Advertisement

A while back, she took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures. Within a few hours, it received thousands and thousands of likes and comments. In the photos, Disha Patani looked sexy as she donned an orange-coloured criss-cross patterned monokini. She kept her makeup dewy and glowy and left her hair open. Disha accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

In the sun-kissed pictures, Disha Patani gave a gloomy expression which led the netizens think that she is missing Tiger Shroff as their breakup rumours have been rife on the internet. One of the netizens wrote, “Tiger ki Yaad me.” Another penned, “Jabse tiger na chora h dekho chehra utar gya h”. While one thought the pictures were clicked by Tiger and commented, “Tiger is the best photographer”, another one wrote, “Maldeev vacation ki Yad me tiger is the best photographer”.

However, on the work front, Disha Patani is currently basking in the glory of her recent film, Ek Villain Returns success. Disha has a lineup of projects next, including Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and on the other hand, Malang sequel has been announced too. So, it seems the actress will be quite busy this year!

What do you think of Disha Patani’s sultry look? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Gets Spotted With Girlfriend Saba Azad In The City Looking All-Dapper, Netizens React, “Age Difference Ki Bhi Koi Limit Hoti Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram