Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are going strong as a couple and often get papped in the city while making public appearances together. Their constant PDA on social media made their relationship on Instagram official where they would leave lovey-dovey comments on each other’s pictures. Yesterday, the couple was spotted in the city as they stepped out to watch a film, and now netizens are reacting to their video and trolling them for their age gap. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Hrithik is quite popular on social media with over 43 million followers on Instagram and 31 million followers on Twitter. He also happens to be pretty active there and often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional life to his fans. And not to mention, we love his fitness reels and they push us to do better when it comes to health.

Hrithik Roshan is known for his ‘Greek God’ looks and there’s absolutely no actress in Bollywood who’s not a fan of him or doesn’t want to collaborate with him. Talking about his latest appearance, the actor looked dapper in a pair of denim jeans that he paired with a t-shirt and styled it with a baseball cap.

The Vikram Vedha actor appeared at a theatre with his girlfriend Saba Azad who was seen wearing a bralette crop top that she paired with high-waist jogger pants and a baseball cap. She styled her look with sneakers and looked pretty in the same.

Take a look at their video below:

They look so good together. *Touchwood*

Reacting to their video, a user on Instagram commented, “Ye Bollywood waalo ko kam age ki ladkiyaa hi kyo pasand aati h.” Another user commented, “Age difference ki bhi koi limit hoti hai,, aur these Bollywood people really think they can do anything,, 😂” A third user commented, “Aisa kya majburi Rahi hogi Hrithik Roshan ki………😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Hrithik and Saba Azad for their age-gap? Tell us in the comments below.

