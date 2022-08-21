Superstar Hrithik Roshan has been in the headlines for the past few weeks. He came under fire by some sections of netizens for supporting superstar Aamir Khan and his recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha. Now the actor is once again in the headline due to a commercial.

A Zomato commercial featuring a Super 30 actor was seen asking for food delivery from the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple. The advertisement was shown in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. This did not go down well with two priests of the famous temple and they claim the actor has hurt Hindu sentiments.

In the commercial, Hrithik Roshan is heard saying “Thaali khane ka man tha, Mahakaal se mangaa liya.” Priest of the temple Mahesh now asks Zomato to tender an apology and withdraw the advertisement. As per the OP India report, the priest said to the reporters, “The Zomato company should have thought before doing something like this. Hindus are sensitive about their religion. Just because we do not outrage, companies should not take advantage of that. If such advertisement would have been made on other religion, those people would have set the company on fire.”

Mahesh further added that devotees at Mahakaleshwar temple are served the prasad in a thali (plate) but it is no way delivered on demand. “The company which also delivers non-veg food should immediately stop promoting their services by using the name of Mahakaleshwar temple. The advertisement has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. We strongly oppose this. If the company does not apologize then we will go to court”.

Soon after the commercial surfaced on social media, netizens started trolling Hrithik Roshan as well as the food-delivery company. They alleged that they deliberately hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. Take a look at some of the reactions on the new Zomato ad on social media below:

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha, which is the official remake of the Tamil film of the same name. He also has ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

