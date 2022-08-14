The 2011 released film Desi Boyz was one hell of a memorable film starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar and Chitrangada Singh. From the film’s comic timing to its amazing songs, even though the film failed to make its mark at the box office, it still managed to give its fans a laughter pack.

However, the film also caused some controversies too. One was where John accidentally caused Deepika Padukone a wardrobe malfunction after picking her up during the film’s promotions. Read on to know more!

It was during a promotional event for their movie Desi Boyz, where John Abraham in complete enthusiasm lifted Deepika Padukone and her skirt, for a brief second, who was left un-guard. This small interval was enough for the media present there to capture Deepak’s up-skirt moment revealing her p*nties.

Deepika Padukone tried to cover her skirt area while being picked up by John Abraham, but it was too late as the images of her accidental wardrobe malfunction were already captured by the cameramen. Even though at the time, wardrobe malfunction was a big topic of discussion, Deepika did not make a scene out of it and took it sportingly. However, they still made sure they were very careful next time during the promotions.

Talking about their movie Desi Boyz, the movie was directed by Rohit Dhawan and was released back on 25 November 2011.

Meanwhile, Both Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan, in the much-awaited Pathaan. The movie is set to be released on 25th January 2023 and is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Well, what do you think about Deepika’s accidental wardrobe malfunction? Do let us know in the comments below.

