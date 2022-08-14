Akshay Kumar has often made headlines owing to his citizenship. Time and again we have seen the actor getting trolled for every move he tried to make on social media. His citizenship has always been the topic of discussion so much so that he also reacted to the same during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7. The actor appeared on the show with South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu and revealed that he’s called ‘Canada Kumar’ by trolled.

The actor is currently facing a hard time at the ticket window as his latest release Raksha Bandhan is striving hard to sustain.

Did you know, that Akshay Kumar had once considered returning to Canada after he gave back-to-back flop films? In his latest interview, the Samrat Prithviraj actor revealed that his almost 14-15 films had emerged as a box office dud.

During his recent interview with Lallantop, Akshay Kumar said, “A few years ago, my films were not working. Almost 14-15 films had not worked so I thought I should probably move elsewhere and work there. A lot of people move there (Canada) for work, but they are still Indians. So I also thought that if destiny is not supporting me here then I should do something about it. I went there, applied for it (the citizenship) and got it.”

“I have a (Canadian) passport. What is a passport? It is a document used to travel from one country to another. See I am an Indian, I pay all my taxes and pay them here. I have a choice to pay it there as well but I pay them in my country. I work in my country. A lot of people say things and they are allowed to. To them, I would just like to say that I am an Indian, and I will always be an Indian,” added Akshay Kumar.

Earlier speaking of his Canadian citizenship on Koffee With Karan 7, Akshay Kumar was heard telling Karan Johar, “At the most, they write about Canada. Which I don’t care about.” When KJo said he is often called ‘Canada Kumar’ by trolls, he replied saying, “Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay, call me that.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has been trying hard to mint some good moolah at the box office. The film has made a total collection of 21.11 in the first 4 days of its release.

