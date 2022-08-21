Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved stars in Indian cinema. More than his films, he is loved for his wit, chivalry, and people skills among his fans. Even his colleagues in the film industry also swear by SRK’s ability to make his peers and fans feel special.

Vicky Kaushal’s father and action director Sham Kaushal now open up about working with King Khan for more than two decades. In a recent conversation with a leading daily, he revealed how the superstar’s grace impressed his son as well. Scroll down to know more.

Over the course of 21 years, industry veteran Sham Kaushal has worked with superstar Shah Rukh Khan on several films. Talking to ETimes, the veteran action director recalled shooting a high-risk fire sequence in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om that kept everyone on the edge.

He said, “I can do the biggest action sequences, but I get very emotional about the sequences where higher risk is involved. One of such sequences was the fire sequence from Om Shanti Om. We were shooting in Film City. The sequence had a lot of big curtains, which were supposed to catch fire. There were three cameras, the actors, and people from my team. A unit of about 125 people would be inside the studio. SRK was at ease about that too. He said, “Koi baat nahin Paaji. Main yahan se nikal jaunga. Aap tension mat lo.” Deepika was involved in close-ups and we used a body double in the wide angles. But SRK did all shots by himself. His belief in himself is remarkable. I call him a true Pathan. Darr naam ki koi cheez hee nahin hain unn mein (He’s not afraid of anything). He is very organised and has a great presence of mind. He is a very committed and involved actor.”

Well, Shah Rukh Khan is a King of Bollywood for a reason!

