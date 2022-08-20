Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved stars in the country. In fact, he has a fan following throughout the world. Often referred to as the King of Romance, he is also the prince of ‘wit’ and ‘humour’. His comebacks on Twitter have a separate fan base on social media.

Back in 2018, the Badshah of Bollywood conducted an AMA session on Twitter and answered some questions from his fans on the micro-blogging site. He even shared a sassy reply to a Salman Khan fan who tried to troll the Pathaan actor. SRK wrote, with a witty one-liner, “Main bhi usse bahut pyaar karta hoon…”.

Shah Rukh Khan’s reply made his fans go crazy. Yet another Twitter user tried to take a jibe at the actor by asking about his silence on several pertinent issues happening around the globe including the Rohingya crisis to the issues in Kashmir.

“Why don’t u react or give ur views on the Kashmir riots..Bengal riots..illegal settlement of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis & Missionary activities of conversions in south India ?? Are u confined only to MAKEUP & Fashion Dress ??? (sic)”, wrote the Twitter user.

Shah Rukh Khan, who had spoken about how his name gets dragged in different controversies, and how even politically correct answers have landed him into trouble, took a back seat and replied with panache. The superstar wrote, “I would reply to u but I don’t know if u r appropriately and fashionably dressed for my reply…”

I would reply to u but I don’t know if u r appropriately and fashionably dressed for my reply… https://t.co/r33eNR3fbs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

King Khan’s reply to the troll became the most retweeted and liked tweet from his #AskSRK session. Several netizens lauded him for keeping it “cool”. Meanwhile, the superstar is returning to the silver screen after 4 years long hiatus with Pathaan. The film is slated to release next year and fans are eagerly waiting to see him on big screen.

