Trending

Sara Ali Khan added, “There’s a lot of buzz around it, and I am totally excited. It turns out, one doesn’t need to watch ‘GOT’ before ‘HOTD’! George R.R. Martin is a genius, and seeing his vision come to life will be a treat.”

She added: “I am already fascinated by all the dragons in this period drama, and I have the perfect partner to watch it with! After going on treks together, sharing the Koffee couch, I am now all set to watch the turbulent battle of the Iron throne with Janhvi exclusively on August 22, 2022.”

Janhvi Kapoor said she was thrilled at the prospect of watching the series with Sara Ali Khan: “With the Targaryens at the height of their power with all their dragons, it’ll surely be an interesting watch. I don’t know if Winter is coming but I do know that Sara is in for a crazy ride,” Janhvi said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Fans were totally impressed with the promo ft Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor and demanded that they star in a movie together!

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood, the 10-episode series is the remarkable yet turbulent story of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in Game of Thrones.

HBO’s House of the Dragon will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on August 22.

Must Read: Liger Box Office Advance Booking Report Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Crosses The Mark Of 90,000 In Ticket Sales, Hyderabad Continues To Be On A Rampage Mode

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram