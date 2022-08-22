BFFs Sara, Janhvi all excited about watching 'House of the Dragon' together
BFFs Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Come Together For House Of The Dragon Promo! ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; House of the Dragon Poster )

B-town BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who recently shared the couch on the popular talk show Koffee With Karan, are excited to watch the much-awaited series House of the Dragon.

The actresses posted a video on their respective social media handles, where they were seen discussing the series. When Janhvi, who is a Game of Thrones fan, went quizzing Sara about the show, Sara replied: “House of the Dragon is a new and different show for which watching Game of Thrones is not mandatory.”

Sara Ali Khan said she is excited to enter the universe of dragons: “I am really looking forward to House of the Dragon; it is definitely on my bucket list to watch!”

