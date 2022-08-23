If there’s one Indian politician besides our PM Narendra Modi who’s very popular in the world and often trends on social media for his English vocabulary is Shashi Tharoor. Everytime Mr. Tharoor tweets something, we literally have to sit with the Oxford dictionary to decode it. Recently actor Chandrachur Singh was spotted at the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Cuttputlli’ which stars Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role and now netizens are reacting to his video and calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Josh’ a 2.0 version of Tharoor. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Chandrachur has been missing from the silver screen for a while now. He was last seen in Sushmita Sen’s OTT debut show ‘Aarya’ and played the role of Tej Sareen. One of the most remarkable roles that he played on screen was in Josh, Kya Kehna, Maachis and Daag: The Fire to name a few.

Chandrachur Singh will now be seen in Cuttputlli opposite Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta. The video of him appearing at the trailer launch is going viral where he’s resembling politician and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Take a look at his video below:

Reacting to Chandrachur Singh’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Should work in Shashi Tharoor biopic 😂” Another user commented, “Thought Shashi Tharoor at one glance 😮” A third user commented, “Shashi tharoor 2.0” A fourth user commented, “He looks like Shashi Tharoor 😂”

Well, we don’t disagree with the netizens’ reaction here. The actor does resemble the politician here and we would manifest this quite literally.

What are your thoughts on Chandrachur Singh’s uncanny resemblance to Shashi Tharoor in this video? Tell us in the space below.

