Josh Actor Chandrachur Singh REGRETS Rejecting Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: “It Was My Loss That’s All I Can Say…”

Chandrachur Singh has almost disappeared from the silver screen. Although he has done some incredible work in films like Maachis, Josh, Kya Kehna and Daag: The Fire to name a few. He is making a comeback with Sushmita Sen’s OTT debut show, Aarya and fans are all excited for the same.

Chandrachur’s most prominent performances include Josh opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which had Shah Rukh Khan in lead, and Kya Kehna opposite Preity Zinta.

Lately, Sushmita Sen’s OTT debut show, Aarya is also making headlines and for a good reason. Fans are totally appreciating her comeback and Chandrachur’s character is also getting love and praise.

During an interview with DNA, Singh revealed that he regrets rejecting Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai back in the days. The Josh actor said, “It was my loss that’s all I can say. It is a very nice and cult film and the fact is that, what was meant to be, was meant. It’s one of those decisions you make and learn from that.”

For the unversed, KJo cast Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles for KKHH. Chandrachur was approached to play the role of Aman which was later played by Salman Khan in the film.

Karan Johar once revealed at Zee Tv’s ‘Yaadon Ki Baraat’ and narrated the story of Chandrachur Singh and how he rejected the role without even listening to the script. KJo said, “I had thought of casting Chandrachur Singh in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ after three other actors rejected the role. I was told nobody wants to do the role and I was already stressed. So I went to give Chandrachur a narration and after the first day, he asked me to call him and meet the next day.”

He further added, “When I called him a day later, he told me he would do the film and asked for a complete narration. I went all the way from Malabar Hill to Seven Bungalows and then, even before I could start, he refused to do my film. I just thought he could have told me that on the phone and saved my two hours of travel time.”

Whatever happens, happens for a good reason. Isn’t it? We can’t imagine anyone else dancing on ‘Saajan ji ghar aaye’ except for Salman Khan.

