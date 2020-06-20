Aarya Review: Sushmita Sen Makes This Latest Disney + Hotstar Show Watchable

Aarya Review: Star Cast: Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Vikas Kumar, Manish Choudhary, Maya Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell, Virti Vaghani, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Priyasha Bhardwaj, Flora Saini

Directors: Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, Vinod Rawat

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Streaming On: Disney + Hotstar

Aarya Review: What’s It About? And How’s The Screenplay?

Aarya Sareen (Sushmita Sen), Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), and their three kids are living happily in Rajasthan. Tej along with friend Jawahar (Namit Das) and brother-in-law Sangram (Ankur Bhatia) run a pharmaceutical company through which they sell illegal medicines with an extra dose of opium. Sangram and Jawahar want to expand their business with the sale of heroin but Tej is reluctant because all these years he has anway wanted to quit the business.

During a family wedding, something unwanted happens and Tej finally decides to quit the business. He and Aarya along with kids plan to shift New Zealand and start afresh but Tej is shot dead by someone. On the other hand, Sangram is jailed for keeping illegal heroin and Jawahar falls in trouble too.

Devastated by the huge loss, Aarya is then motivated by Daulat (Sikandar Kher) to continue the business herself and pull the family out of trouble. All this while she also sets on the journey to find the killer of Tej.

Who killed Tej and will Aarya find his murderer? Watch the show to know?

Written by Sandeep Shrivastava & Anu Singh Choudhary, the show is 9 episodes long and each of them is of around 50 minutes duration. So it’s a long show. But as far as the screenplay is concerned it’s all foreplay but no climax.

The show has been written well as there are several subplots which keep you engrossed. The chemistry of Aarya & Tej is beautiful and their bonding over old songs is a masterstroke. The track of Aarya’s son and his girlfriend is very good and keeps you intrigued. Also while Aarya is chasing the murderer she is also trying to save her family from enemies which makes the show an interesting watch. But what’s the benefit of all the build-up if you don’t have a good conclusion?

The genre is Thriller so an edge of the seat drama and great suspense is a must. But unfortunately, after all the thrill, it offers very predictable suspense.

Throughout the time I watched the show I was praying to God, “please God, that guy should not be the murderer because it’s so easy to guess.” And that’s what happened.

Also, the show gets a bit slow as it starts moving towards the end which makes it a tiring experience.

Aarya Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Sushmita Sen shines as Aarya and it won’t be wrong to say that she is the saving grace. Even when the show gets tough to watch, Sushmita with her onscreen presence, charm, and wonderful performance keeps you glued. The fact that you are not angry even after an unsatisfying climax is just the presence of her. It’s so good to see her back on screen and I wish to see her more.

Chandrachur Singh has a brief role but he is effective. He has also made a comeback with the show but the unfortunate part is we couldn’t see him till the end of the show.

Namit Das gives an excellent performance and does justice to his complex character. Others are also fine.

Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi & Vinod Rawat have given good direction to the show. Writing part brings the show down but it has been well presented.

Aarya Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Aarya is watchable purely because of Sushmita Sen and her performance. The gorgeous and talented actress deserved a better comeback.

Rating: Two & Half Stars

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!