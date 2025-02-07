Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla was recently seen in the mythological drama Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. Telugu filmmaker Prasanth Varma wrote the film’s story, which was released in theatres on November 22, 2024. The film did not perform well at the box office, and for a long time, no OTT platform was ready to stream it.

Now, the film has finally found a digital platform. According to Hindustan Times, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar starting February 8. It will also have its world television premiere on Colors Cineplex, a Hindi TV channel.

The story of Devaki Nandana Vasudeva revolves around Kamsa Raju, a cruel ruler. During a visit to Kashi, a sage of Lord Shiva predicts his death, and the sage says that Raju will be killed by his sister’s third child.

Kamsa Raju has a sister named Devayani. She has a daughter named Satya. Manasa Varanasi plays this role. Satya meets Krishna at a wedding. Ashok Galla plays Krishna. Krishna falls in love with Satya at first sight.

Meanwhile, Raju is kept in prison for 21 years. When he is released, many questions arise. Why was he locked up for so long? What is the connection between his fate and his sister’s daughter? How does Krishna try to win Satya’s love? What happens when Krishna faces Kamsa Raju? The film answers these questions.

The film features many other actors besides Ashok Galla. Manasa Varanasi, Devdatta Nage, Jhansi, Shatru, Naga Mahesh, Sravan Raghavendra and Sanjay Swaroop play key roles. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the background score and songs. Prasad Murella and Rasool Ellore handled the cinematography. Tammiraju edited the film.

Arjun Jandyala co-wrote and directed the movie, which Somineni Balakrishna produced under the Lalithambika Productions banner. Because of its story and Prasanth Varma’s involvement, the film had high expectations. However, it failed to recover even 30% of its budget, earning only Rs 14 lakhs at the box office.

