Happy New Year, readers. This weekend offers a lighter lineup on the OTT front compared to usual, but the theatrical side brings four new movie releases. On OTT, Prime Video premieres The Rig Season 2, Netflix presents Missing You, and Disney+ Hotstar releases Gunaah Season 2 and much more. Dive into the complete list by scrolling below.

Netflix

Missing You (English)

Release Date: 01 January 2025

Based on Harlan Coben’s novel Missing You, this mini-series, directed by Nimer Rashed and starring Rosalind Eleazar, follows the story of a detective who discovers her fiancé, missing for over a decade, on a dating app.

Prime Video

The Rig Season 02 Episodes 1&2 (English)

Release Date: 02 January 2025

The plot revolves around a dense fog that traps the crew members on an oil rig situated off the Scottish coast in the North Sea.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Gunaah Season 2 (Hindi)

Release Date: 03 January 2025

Directed by Anil Senior and starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, and Zayn Ibad Khan, the story follows a man who, after being betrayed by those he trusted, adopts a new identity and embarks on a quest for revenge. Season 2 is expected to delve into even darker territory.

All We Imagine as Light (Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi)

Release Date: 03 January 2025

Written and directed by Payal Kapadia, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon. The film, which won the Grand Prix, centers around three women. Two of them are nurses, one is married, but her husband, who has been in Germany for a year, hasn’t contacted her. The other is in a relationship. The third woman runs a canteen, but a builder attempts to seize her land to construct a skyscraper.

Jio cinema

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth (English)

Release Date: 02 January 2025

Helmed by directors Otto Bathurst and Jim Loach, and featuring Colin Firth in the lead role, the story centers on the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing that resulted in the loss of all passengers and crew. At its heart is a father’s unwavering quest for justice as he works to expose those accountable for the devastating event.

aha Tamil

Jolly O Gymkhana (Tamil)

Release Date: 30 December 2024

Sakthi Chidambaram penned and directed this black comedy, which features Prabhu Deva, Madonna Sebastian, Abhirami, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and others. The story revolves around a group forced to travel to Kodaikanal with a corpse, devising a plan to make it appear that the deceased is still alive to keep the truth hidden.

On the big screen

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (English)

Release Date: 03 January 2025

Jeff Fowler directs this action-adventure comedy and features an ensemble cast including Keanu Reeves, Krysten Ritter, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Natasha Rothwell. The story introduces Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest adversary, Shadow the Hedgehog.

Kraven the Hunter (English)

Release Date: 01 january 2025

Directed by J.C. Chandor and starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, and others, this film is set within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The story delves into the complex relationship between a father and son, exploring how it shaped the journey of the world’s most excellent hunter.

Identity (Malayalam)

Release Date: 02 January 2025

Written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, this action thriller features Tovino Thomas, Trisha, Vinay Rai, and Aju Varghese. The plot follows a shocking murder committed in broad daylight. A witness who observed the crime creates a detailed sketch to assist in the investigation.

Kaashi Raaghav (Gujarati)

Release Date: 03 January 2025

Directed by Dhruv Goswami and starring Deeksha Joshi, Jayesh More, and Pihushree Ghadvi, this drama follows the emotional journey of a mother whose child goes missing.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Should There Be A Bandish Bandits Season 3? Here’s What We Think

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News