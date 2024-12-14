Bandish Bandits Season 2 came out on Prime Video, and fans who have completed the season are already on the lookout for a third season. The musical journey of both protagonists, Radhe and Tamanna, hooks viewers and sends them into a trance they want to stay in forever. The second season’s plot brings both the lovers up against each other and also introduces some new characters who drive the story forward. So, is there going to be a third season for this show? Here’s what we know.

Could Bandish Bandits Season 3 Happen?

Well, for the fans of the Bandish Bandits, the disappointing news is that there hasn’t been any announcement regarding the third season of the musical show. However, viewers of the show don’t need to lose heart just yet as the second season has just dropped. The makers of the show and the channel may be in the process of evaluating its response. The overall critical reception has been quite positive, and if the numbers come in from the audiences, too, it is likely that the third season will be announced at some point in the future.

Radhe And Tamanna’s Story Haven’t Concluded Yet

The story of the Bandish Bandits protagonists, Radhe and Tamanna, has yet to be concluded. Tamanna doesn’t commit to being with Radhe at the end of the show and cites her relationship with music as more important than with Radhe. On the other hand, Radhe is also adamant that he will wait for Tamanna, and that is where the show needs another season for the fans to have a payoff for the characters they have invested so heavily in for the two seasons.

There are more musical feats to be conquered for both Radhe and Tamanna, as they are both pretty early in their musical careers. So, a third season could have multiple plot points still waiting to be explored.

