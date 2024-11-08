The much-awaited second season of Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits is all set to start streaming on the OTT platform this December. The first season created a frenzy amongst fans for being nothing less than a musical extravaganza and some brilliant performances. The show has been directed by Anand Tiwari with Amritpal Singh Bindra as co-creator. As Bandish Bandits 2 is all set to start streaming on the OTT platform in December, here are four reasons why we are looking forward to the second season of the popular musical series.

Stellar Star Cast

Bandish Bandits boasts a stellar star cast comprising Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, and Atul Kulkarni. While fans were in awe of Ritwik and Shreya’s infectious chemistry, Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chadha, and Atul Kulkarni’s layered and honest performances garnered a lot of applause.

Highly Relevant And Deep Rooted To Our Indian Values And Culture

Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, Bandish Bandits explores the rich heritage and culture of the region, especially the music. It explores themes like family expectations, personal ambition, the weight of the legacy, and respect towards one’s Guru within the realm of Indian classical music.

Unforgettable Soundtracks

Bandish Bandits was one of the very few Indian shows that stood out because of its foot-tapping soundtracks. Songs like ‘Sajan Bin’, ‘Chedkaaniyan’, and ‘Lab Par Ayen’ especially struck a positive chord with the audience. We are waiting with bated breath to see what new and unique, Bandish Bandits 2 has to offer when it comes to the music.

A Compelling Narrative

The plotline of Bandish Bandits explored a clash between traditional Indian classical music and modern pop culture, impressing the masses who appreciated this fresh take on an age-old conflict. The show was a fine blend of romance, family dynamics, dedication, and respect toward music, ego clashes which left the audience impressed and wanting more.

