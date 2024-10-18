The Weeknd: Discover How Abel Tesfaye's Net Worth in 2024 Reflects His Music Empire and Stardom!

The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, is the kind of artist who turns heartbreak into a full-blown experience you want to dance to. Bursting onto the scene with his shadowy mixtape in 2010, The Weeknd quickly became the enigmatic voice of a generation craving something darker. With his hits like Blinding Lights and Can’t Feel My Face, he’s dominated charts, bagging Grammy Awards and even performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. And all his artistic evolution has converted into millions of dollars, making him one of the industry’s top streaming artists.

Born as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, The Weeknd’s net worth is $300 million per Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the most recognizable faces in the hip-hop/rap/R&B genre, and he has sold more than 70 million records in the United States alone. Isn’t that wild?

His earnings have shot up since 2017, making his highest-earning Year, all thanks to his billions of streams. The Weeknd earned $92 million that year alone, which also landed him on the cover of Forbes. However, his earnings dropped in 2019, though he still managed to earn $40 million; much of his earnings came from brand deals with Puma and Bacardi. But when COVID hit in 2020, his hits like Blinding Lights and After Hours alone probed him for some lucrative money.

Tesfaye is of Ethiopian heritage, but his parents migrated to Canada in the late 1980s. Interestingly, his stage name comes from when he dropped out of high school and left his home “one weekend and never came home.” After three years, he started creating R&B and rapping on several of Jeremy Rose’s songs. He began uploading his tracks on YouTube, quickly gaining recognition and earning the attention of another legend, Drake. His first major release was a mixtape called House of Balloons.

The Weeknd’s breakthrough came when he partnered with Republic Records and created his imprint, XO. His first studio album was Kiss Land, featuring Drake in several tracks. Over the next few years, he collaborated with renowned artists like Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake. But his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, reached the top spot on the US Billboard 200. He released more albums, including Starboy, My Dead Melancholy, The Weeknd in Japan, After Hours, and Dawn FM. The artist set Guinness World Records in 2017 for the most streamed Album on Spotify in One Year.

Besides his profitable music career, he collaborated with condom companies, Marvel, and e-cigarette manufacturers. He also became one of the faces of Apple Music and the brand ambassador of Puma.

Reflecting on his personal life, The Weeknd dated model Bella Hadid. However, the two split, citing their hectic lifestyle as their reason for breaking up. He also dated famous singer Selena Gomez, and while the couple lived together for a while, they eventually split up.

The Weeknd’s luxurious lifestyle is also reflected in his beautiful properties. The artist owns a $21 million Beverly Hills penthouse and an estate in Hidden Hills, which he bought for $18 million but sold to Madonna for $19.3 million. The property is over 13,000 square feet and has nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a 1,200-square-foot guest house.



