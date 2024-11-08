Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 has been garnering a lot of attention for its diverse lineup of contestants. One of them is actress-model Chum Darang, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh. While she started as a shy individual, she has been garnering a lot of attention for her strong opinions, being a pro in her tasks, and catering perfectly to all the household chores. Let us take a look at her net worth.

Chum Darang’s Net Worth

Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat, Chum Darang started her career by winning multiple beauty pageants. In 2010, she won the AAPSU title and became a finalist in North East Diva in 2014. In 2015, Chum became the second runner-up in Miss Himalaya. She then went on to win the Miss Earth India Water title in 2016. She furthermore won the Miss Tiara India International in 2017. She also participated in the Miss Asia World 2017 pageant, wherein she garnered the fifth position.

Chum Darang started her acting career with a small role in the Amazon Prime Video series Pataal Lok. She was also seen alongside Alia Bhatt in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, the turning point in her career came when she was roped in to play a supporting role in the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do. She played the role of a lesbian North-Eastern woman who became Bhumi’s character’s love interest. Her performance was much appreciated in the movie.

Apart from her acting projects, Chum Darang is also a successful entrepreneur. She owns a cafe called Cafe Chu in her hometown of Pasighat. The cafe gives tourists a taste of Arunachal Pradesh’s culture and delicacies. Reportedly, her net worth is between 2 and 3 crore. It mainly consists of her income from her acting projects, pageant wins, and the business from her cafeteria.

Chum Darang’s Stint On Bigg Boss 18

Chum Darang recently received much praise for showcasing strength and energy in the Time God task in Bigg Boss 18. Fans also love her camaraderie with co-contestant Karanveer Mehra on the show. It will be interesting to see how far Chum survives on the show.

