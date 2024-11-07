Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given some memorable moments of laughter and joy. The actors did their best to entertain the audience and provide us with a dose of humor amid a stressful life. Among such actors are Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha, who nailed their characters, giving us laugh-out-loud moments. Both shared superb chemistry and even today, fans hail the duo. Amid this, the duo once made headlines due to negative reason. Here’s a throwback to it!

Those who have been following TMKOC for years know very well about Jethalal and his best friend, Mehta Saheb, aka his fire brigade. The duo was inseparable, but unfortunately, in 2022, they separated. Here, we are talking about Shailesh Lodha quitting the iconic show after 14 years. Apart from an amazing chemistry on-screen, both actors also shared a close bond off the screen.

A couple of years ago, in 2021, rumors came out of nowhere about a fallout between Shailesh Lodha and Dilip Joshi. As expected, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were heartbroken after hearing the news. But in reality, there was never bad blood between them, and everything was well. None other than Shailesh made things clear in front of everyone.

Addressing the rumors of a fallout with his Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah co-star, Shailesh Lodha said, “Believe me, there is nothing like that between Dilip Joshi and me. Our relationship is much stronger than our on-screen relationship. We share the same makeup room, and people on the set call us best buddies,” while talking to Dainik Bhaskar.

He added, “We might have different personalities, but one thing is common between us — humor. We have a lot of fun on the set of our show. We have been working together for so many years, but we haven’t had any clash of thoughts yet. I hope it remains the same forever.”

After Shailesh Lodha cleared things up, even Dilip Joshi shot down all rumors and called such reports a cooked-up story.

