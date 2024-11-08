A piece of devastating news has sent shockwaves across the Television industry. Actor Nitin Chauhan, known for his participation in MTV Splitsvilla and role in Crime Patrol, passed away at 35. He has allegedly died by suicide at his Mumbai apartment. Scroll below for all the details!

His co-star, Sudeep Sahir, confirmed the upsetting news, taking to social media to pay his tribute. “Rest in peace, buddy,” he wrote in his stories. Another Tera Yaar Hoon Main co-star, Vibhuti Thakur, hinted that the actor had taken a drastic step as he struggled with personal issues.

Vibhuti Thakur shared a black-and-white picture with Nitin Chauhan on her Instagram stories. The text read, “Rest in peace my dear… really shocked and sad… wish u had the strength to face all the troubles… wish u were mentally strong like ur body.”

Another friend, Kuldeep, confirmed the heartbreaking news to TOI. He said, “We came to know today morning when his father and sister called us revealing that Nitin had passed away and they mentioned that the cause of death was suicide. We are equally shocked as he was going to come next month to Delhi and we had plans of going to Khatu Shyam ji’s temple together.”

Nitin Chauhan rose to fame with his role in Dadagiri 2 in 2009. He was a part of Splitsvilla Season 5. Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol, and Tera Yaar Hoon Main are among other renowned shows in his career.

The 35-year-old actor, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is survived by his father and sister. The family has yet to make an official announcement.

Fans are heartbroken and have begun commenting on his social media profiles, hoping the news is untrue.

May his soul rest in peace.

