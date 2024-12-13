The countdown is set, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the return of the legendary Indian TV show. Yes, we’re talking about CID, which is making an epic comeback this month with its season 2. The iconic trio of Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava is coming back to entertain the audience after a long time. Amid this, there have been rumors about the return of other members of the cast, and one such name is Narendra Gupta.

For those who don’t know, Gupta was associated with the show since its beginning and played the character of Dr. Salunkhe. He was a part of the show when it started in 1998 and stayed till 2003. In 2004, he wasn’t a part of the cast but made a return in 2005. Again, in 2006, he took an exit, only to return in 2007. Once he returned in 2007, he stayed in the show till the time it was taken off the air in 2018.

As CID premieres on TV with its season 2, rumors are rife that Narendra Gupta is also returning in his iconic character of Dr. Salunkhe. Even the actor himself has hinted at the same by posting the promos of season 2 on his X handle. If he’s coming, then it’s definitely going to be a fun ride, as in the past, Salunkhe has been an interesting character to watch out for.

In some of our recent stories related to CID, we covered the rumored salaries of the actors associated with the show. Now, here, we’re going to talk about Narendra Gupta’s salary. While the number hasn’t been officially confirmed, it is learned that Gupta used to get a remuneration of 40,000 rupees for each episode in the final years of season 1. MensXP and other portals have reported the same.

Reportedly, Shivaji Satam, aka ACP Pradyuman, used to get 1 lakh for each episode. So, if we compare the two, Narendra Gupta was paid 60% less than Satam. The difference is totally understood as Gupta was in a supporting role, unlike Satam.

Meanwhile, CID season 2 premieres on December 21 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

