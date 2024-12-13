The new season of Shark Thank India will be streaming soon on Sony LIV. While the OG sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Ritesh Agarwal are back to reprise their seats in the judges’ seat, the new addition to the panelist includes Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl. Here is looking at his humongous net work and motivational success story.

Kunal Bahl’s Journey

According to Financial Express, Kunal Bahl co-founded Snapdeal along with Rohit Bansal in the year 2010. Since then, Bahl has played an important role in catapulting the company into the main league when it comes to the online shopping spectrum. Under his vision, the company generated a revenue of 388 crore for the financial year of 2023.

Talking about his educational background, Kunal Bahl graduated with a Systems Engineering degree from the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology from the University Of Pennsylvania. He also has a degree in Marketing and Operations Strategy from the Wharton School. He furthermore completed an Executive Marketing Program at the Kellogg School Of Management at the Northwestern University.

Before co-founding Snapdeal, he was working in Microsoft in the US. However, after facing some problems with his visa, he had to return to India in 2007. However, despite this setback, Kunal Bahl wasted no time to delve deep into the e-commerce sphere. Apart from his stint at Snapdeal, he is also the promoter of Unicommerce, he is furthermore the founder of Titan Capital which is a venture capital firm that has mainly invested in startups. He also serves as one of the Board Of Directors at the Piramal Enterprises. He is connected to the Ambani clan through the same since Mukesh Ambani’s son-in-law Anand Piramal is the head of the Piramal Group.

Kunal Bahl’s Net Worth

According to Financial Express, Kunal Bahl’s net worth as of 2024 is reportedly 3,500 crore. Bahl has built an empire in the e-commerce sector through sheer hard work, ambition, determination and a unique vision. It will be interesting to see his insights on Shark Tank India Season 4. The show will stream on Sony LIV from January 6, 2025.

