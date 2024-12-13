IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, announced the 10 Indian web series that were most popular with IMDb users worldwide in 2024. And guess what? Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is at the top! Even The Great Indian Kapil Show found itself in the top 10.

For those who don’t know, IMDb year-end lists are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to the website worldwide who rely on the platform to discover and decide what to watch.

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar secured the no. 1 rank on the list, The Great Indian Kapil Show is the first non-fiction series to rank in an IMDb year-end list. One of India’s most popular comedy shows earned 10th place on IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Web Series list after its digital debut expanded its global reach.

Heeramandi was one of the much-awaited web series, and despite not-so-favorable reviews, it garnered attention after its release. Apart from this series, Mirzapur and Panchayat made it to the list due to the release of season 3. Even the recently released Citadel: Honey Bunny, featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha, made it to the top 10.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian web series based on IMDb:

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Mirzapur Panchayat Gyaarah Gyaarah Citadel: Honey Bunny Maamla Legal Hai Taaza Khabar Murder in Mahim Shekhar Home The Great Indian Kapil Show

Expressing his gratitude about The Great Indian Kapil Show getting featured on the list, Kapil Sharma shared, “I am deeply humbled and grateful to see the Great Indian Kapil Show recognized as one of IMDb’s Top 10 most popular Indian web series. This achievement belongs to our incredible team, our wonderful guests, and, most importantly, our audiences, who have showered us with love and laughter over the years. Being the only non-fiction show on the list makes it even more special, as it reaffirms the power of humor in bringing people together. Thank you for making this journey so memorable!”

The list includes all web series released in India between January 1 and November 25, 2024, with an average IMDb user rating of 5 or higher. These ten titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

