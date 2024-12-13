Yellowstone without Kevin Costner? Heartbreaking. But alas, the Dutton dynasty takes a gut punch as the legendary John Dutton has bowed out, thanks to behind-the-scenes drama and Costner’s shift toward his own Western saga, Horizon: An American Saga.

In true Yellowstone fashion, Season 5 Part 2 doesn’t tiptoe around as John Dutton’s fate is sealed in a way only this show could pull off. Drama? Check. Shock? Double-check. As the dust settles and the final season gears up for its big finish, Luke Grimes spills the tea on Costner’s dramatic exit ahead of the show’s last ride.

Luke Grimes On Kevin Costner’s Exit From Yellowstone

In a recent conversation with Esquire, Luke Grimes, who plays the ever-brooding Kayce Dutton, opened up about Kevin Costner’s departure from Yellowstone. Surprisingly, Grimes admitted that he found a silver lining in the dramatic exit, explaining it came at just the right time for the series.

He said, “Hopefully everyone can see that it was time. To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. Obviously, it didn’t make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.”

While Costner’s exit left us reeling, Grimes’ thoughts paint it as a bittersweet but necessary shift for the show to deliver its grand finale. It turns out that sometimes, even in Yellowstone, the chaos finds its rhythm.

All About Yellowstone Season 5 Finale

The Yellowstone season 5 finale is nearby, and it’s promising to unveil the ultimate fate of the Dutton Ranch in a super-sized, drama-packed farewell. But wait, there’s more!

A spinoff starring fan-favorites Beth and Rip is officially on the horizon, highlighting that the franchise is ready to move forward without Kevin Costner’s shadow. Though timing troubles might’ve booted Costner off the ranch, Luke Grimes thinks it made filming smoother. Not everyone agrees, though, with critics calling John Dutton’s absence the giant cowboy hat-shaped hole the show couldn’t fill.

The Yellowstone Season 5 finale will air on December 15, 2024.

