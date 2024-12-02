Yellowstone has had its fair share of the popularity spectrum, from being adored by fans to behind-the-scenes drama. The neo-western series starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton managed to win many hearts but got embroiled in differences just as quickly. Part two of season five is now releasing (an episode a week), almost two years after part one concluded.

The Paramount+ show is bidding viewers goodbye, and the last few episodes will be emotional. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton in the series, can confirm this. Here’s what the actor revealed about the “heartbreaking” end to the much-loved show.

Why Was Luke Grimes A Mess After Reading ‘Heartbreaking’ Finale Script?

Fans are pretty emotional, with only two episodes remaining until the end of the series. Grimes, who has been a part of the show for years, also went through something similar when he first read the finale’s script.

During a conversation with TV Line, he said, “I mean, it’s the end — the end-end.” The 40-year-old divulged that he saved reading the script of the last episode for the very last second during filming.

Grimes revealed, “I was a mess,” and then described the ending, saying, “It’s beautiful. It’s profound. It’s heartbreaking.” He is also sure the fans would not feel dissatisfied with the show’s ending. “They won’t feel like they’ve wasted their time for the past six years,” he attested. Yellowstone revolves around the Duttons, a family that owns Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. It also stars Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley.

Shocking Twist In The Yellowstone Tale

!! SPOILER ALERT: SEASON FIVE PART TWO SPOILER ALERT !!

Those who have watched the first few episodes of part of season five know that it started with a massive bombshell. [Spoiler alert] John Dutton, the main guy of the series, was officially shown as dead. This was a major shock to fans who wanted to be happier in their direction. Costner, who played the role, has been an absolute favorite among the viewers.

Talking about it, Grimes felt, “I think we were all lucky to have Kevin on the show for as long as we did.” He explained that it was always the plan for Costner’s character, John Dutton, to go away for the whole story of the show to “really ramp up.” Netizens seem to disagree with what the writers have chosen to do, but how they feel about the eventual finale is yet to be seen.

More About Yellowstone: Prequels and Spinoffs

Two prequels of Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923, were also released, focusing on an older generation of Duttons. Two more spinoffs, 6666 and 1944, have also been announced and are currently in production.

The fourteenth and final episode of season five and Yellowstone as a series will air on December 15, 2024. This will bring the total episode count to 53.

