In a revelation as dramatic as the Dutton family saga, Costner admitted that contract negotiations couldn’t cut it. Taking the stand during a child support hearing, Costner dropped the real reason behind his sudden exit. Per multiple reports, it all boiled down to money and creative control. “They offered me less money than previous seasons,” Costner said, as reported by People. “We tried to negotiate… I couldn’t help them anymore.”

Costner’s departure sent shockwaves through the Yellowstone fandom earlier this year when rumors swirled about tension on set. In June, co-creator Taylor Sheridan shared his frustration, admitting that Costner’s exit disrupted the closure of John Dutton’s storyline. “It truncates the closure of his character,” Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter. It wasn’t just a paycheck problem—there were creative differences, too. “There were issues with the creative,” Costner confirmed.

So, what exactly went down? It seems that Costner’s focus had shifted to his upcoming four-film project Horizon, which he’s starring in, directing, and co-writing. Sheridan hinted that Costner’s priorities had shifted, telling THR: “His movie seems to be a great priority to him… I sure hope [it’s] worth it.” Ouch.

But Costner wasn’t entirely closed off to Yellowstone. During the hearing, he revealed he adjusted his Horizon filming schedule to accommodate Yellowstone’s fifth season. The snag? No scripts for the second half of the season had even been written. Costner told the court he was open to a potential sixth season—if the studios met his salary demands, reportedly $12M. “Have them pay me whatever number we came up with,” he said. Yet, Paramount and Yellowstone? They walked away.

While fans were left hanging, waiting for the second half of season five, the ongoing strikes by writers and actors threw a wrench into its release. Initially slated for November, the final episodes remain up in the air.

Despite Costner’s star power and Yellowstone’s status as the top show on TV, it’s clear this wasn’t enough to keep the Oscar-winning Dances With Wolves actor happy. “It’s a little disappointing,” he said, noting how he’s not participating in the final episodes of the hit series. Costner might “probably go to court” over compensation for season five’s unfinished business if things get messier.

To add another layer of drama, Costner’s Yellowstone exit coincided with his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, a former model and handbag designer. The two were married for 18 years before Baumgartner filed for divorce in May. Costner won another round in court—this time over child support. A Santa Barbara judge ruled that he would pay $63,209 per month, a far cry from Baumgartner’s request for $161,592.

As Kevin Costner moves forward with Horizon and steps away from the Dutton Ranch, one thing’s for sure—he’s not quietly riding off into the sunset.

