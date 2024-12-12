Ever since Bridgerton premiered in December 2020, its success has only increased. Fans have wholeheartedly accepted and loved the regency drama, and they cannot wait for more. The Netflix show is currently filming its fourth season, and many of the cast members will be returning for it.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, who led in the second season as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, will return for more. Much to the delight of fans since they are fan-favorite pairing. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton were the main focus of the third season. Here’s what a few cast members have teased about the popular show’s upcoming season.

Jonathan Bailey On What To Expect From Bridgerton 4

Speaking to W magazine, Bailey revealed it was “nice to come back” to the show every season. He felt it’s about “celebrating the romance stories we’ve had and digging into the ones that are starting.” He mentioned that the relationship between the Bridgerton brothers had developed well in the series. He mentioned Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, the season 4 leads.

Calling them “absolutely extraordinary,” he teased “a whole plethora of new characters coming in.” Bailey also talked about Anthony and Kate, who are “two planets” that are “in orbit of each other” and come together in season 2. He mentioned how season three featured them in a happy post-marriage bliss bubble. Both the characters are also expecting their first baby.

Bailey teased that season 4 might feature elements that once can’t grow out of. “Maybe we’ll see hints of Anthony from season one,” he mused. Simone Ashley also spoke about the show and her character, Kate.

Simone Ashley Opens Up About Bridgerton 4

Ashley, who first appeared on the show in season 2 as Kate Sharma, is excited to see Thompson and Ha “do their thing” in season 4. She told People that Kate and Anthony “are really special characters.” She mentioned that what drew her and Bailey to their relationship is how complex and beautiful it is. “There’s always going to be something to love,” she stated.

Nicola Coughlan Talks About Bridgerton Season 4

Meanwhile, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, felt that things are “much more chill for me this time around” since she isn’t leading the season. For the unversed, season 3 revolved around Colin Bridgerton and Penelope’s love story. The characters are now married to each other as well as parents to a son, as showcased in the final episode of season 3.

Coughlan told Radio Times that Thompson and Ha are “doing amazing” as the leads of season 4 and are experiencing “doing all the heavy lifting.” Filming of the season is expected to go on for a few more months. Then, the post-production work will begin. Bridgerton season 4 does not have an official release date yet but is expected to be released in 2026.

