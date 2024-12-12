The Billboard Music Awards is one the most anticipated musical nights of the year. Also known as the BBMAs, the annual awards ceremony honors the most successful music artists, songs, albums, producers, and music videos of the year. Different genres of music are acknowledged and appreciated.

The nominees and winners are based on several factors, including how the artist or song performed on the Billboard charts. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Billboard Music Awards ceremony.

When and Where to Watch the 2024 Billboard Music Awards

The upcoming edition of the Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast on Fox and Amazon Fire TV on December 12, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Paramount+ will stream the ceremony online, including the winners and on-stage performances.

Who Is Hosting The 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

Michelle Buteau, known for her stand-up comedy and acting roles, will host the 2024 edition of the Billboard Music Awards. The New Jersey native is also a host, producer, comedian, and actress. In her career, she has worked with Netflix and Comedy Central.

Who Will Be Performing At The 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

The 2024 edition of the awards ceremony features a star-studded line-up. Coldplay, Shaboozey, and Jelly Roll will light up the stage with their performances. Apart from that, popular rock band Linkin Park will be performing on an award show for the first time with Emily Armstrong, their new lead artist. Before she joined the band, Chester Bennington used to lead the band. The singer passed away in 2017 and shocked fans around the world. His unfortunate death was ruled as a suicide case (by hanging).

Fuerza Regida, Seventeen, Megan Moroney, Stray Kids, and Teddy Swims will also be performing at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Fans can expect to enjoy a host of glitz, glam, and fun performances this year.

Which Artists Have Been Nominated At The 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

Zach Bryan has received 18 nominations, the most at this year’s edition. He is followed by Taylor Swift, who has been nominated in 16 categories. For the unversed, she has been one of the most successful BBMA winners in the award show’s history. Meanwhile, several first-time nominees are also at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. Here’s who they are.

Teddy Swims has received eight nominations, and Tyla has recently enjoyed massive popularity and bagged eight nominations. Benson Boone got six nominations, while Shaboozey also ranked with six nominations. Tommy Richman got four nominees while Falling in Reverse saw three nods.

Forest Frank and Junior H received three nominations each. Meanwhile, Chappell Roan was nominated in two categories. ENHYPEN got two nominations, as did Muni Long and The Red Clay Strays.

